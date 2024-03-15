Supreme Court Orders SBI to Publish Electoral Bond Numbers

By The News Insight
Supreme Court of India

TNI Bureau: Hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) published the Electoral Bond details, the Supreme Court slammed the Bank for not revealing crucial link between donations  and recipients.

While conducting a hearing of the petition filed by the Election Commission, the five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that the data provided by the SBI was incomplete.

Related Posts

Senior IPS officer Sarah Sharma inducted as DIG in CBI

TNI Morning News Headlines – March 15, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Apex Court then directed the SBI to disclose the electoral bond numbers as well, in addition to the details it has already shared.

The court said that the link codes crucial to establishing donor-amount-party link and schedule the next hearing on Monday.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.