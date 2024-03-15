Supreme Court Orders SBI to Publish Electoral Bond Numbers

TNI Bureau: Hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) published the Electoral Bond details, the Supreme Court slammed the Bank for not revealing crucial link between donations and recipients.

While conducting a hearing of the petition filed by the Election Commission, the five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that the data provided by the SBI was incomplete.

The Apex Court then directed the SBI to disclose the electoral bond numbers as well, in addition to the details it has already shared.

The court said that the link codes crucial to establishing donor-amount-party link and schedule the next hearing on Monday.