TNI Morning News Headlines – March 11, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Puri-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express train through videoconference on March 12 via video conferencing.
➡️Odisha CM increases meeting remuneration of Mission Shakti federation members by Rs 500. It will be applicable from October of 2023.
➡️Nadankanan launches ‘Night Out at Zoo’ for visitors.
➡️All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed three observers for Odisha.
➡️BMC sanitary workers stage cease-work protest in Bhubaneswar.
➡️The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration for NEET UG 2024 till March 16.
➡️JNU set to witness Students’ Union election on March 22 after 4 years.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes drones among ‘Namo Drone Didis’ at Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat programme in Delhi. Over 1 crore women have become ‘Lakhpati Didis’ due to various Government.
➡️Fake video of CM Yogi Adityanath promoting medicine for diabetes goes viral, FIR lodged.
➡️Former SC judge A M Khanwilkar sworn in as Lokpal chairperson.
➡️Female cheetah Gamini, brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, gives birth to 5 cubs at Kuno National Park.
➡️India has warned the United Nations Security Council of a “path of oblivion and irrelevance”.
➡️India stock indices trade steady; inflation data for February in focus.
➡️Rupee falls 7 paise to 82.74 against US Dollar in early trade.
➡️Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor award for ‘Oppenheimer’; Emma Stone wins the Best Actress award for ‘Poor Things’. ‘Oppenheimer’ dominates with seven wins.
➡️Asif Ali Zardari takes oath as 14th president of Pakistan.
Comments are closed.