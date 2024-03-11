‘Night Out at Zoo’ Program for Visitors at Nandankanan

TNI Bureau: The Nandankanan Zoological Park on the outskirt of Bhubaneswar today launched ‘Night Out at Zoo’ program, an innovative educational program for the visitors.

Through the ‘Night Out at Zoo’ program the participants can learn about wonderful night time adaptations of nocturnal animals when the forests and their diverse inhabitants come to life.

The program aims to educate the participants regarding selected nocturnal animals from the animal collection of Nandankanan Zoological Park.

Check details about ‘Night Out at Zoo’ program:

• This educational program is provided only on Sundays

• Only 20 participants are allowed per day.

Battery Operated Vehicles shall be arranged by the authority for participants, and no extra charges incurred in this regard.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

• Online registration is allowed through the website of Nandankanan. (www.nandankanan.org)

• Registration fee for each participant is Rs 250/-

• Registered participants need to report at 6.15 pm at Multi Level Car Parking Facility of Nandankanan Zoological Park.

• Programme starts at 6.30 pm and ends at 8.00 PM

• Participants who visit nandankanan zoo at night need to show the online generated tickets at the time of entry. Parking facility for vehicle will be arranged at Multi Level Car Parking area of Nandankanan. (Charges applicable)

• Participants shall not be allowed to carry any bag/ luggage with them during the program.

• Participants need to follow the instructions of the assisting Zoo education staff/volunteer strictly.

• Participants are not allowed to bring their DSLR or Video recording instrument. Videography and photography are not allowed during the program.