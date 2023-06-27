TNI Morning News Headlines – June 27, 2023

By Sree Mishra
➡️Ganjam Bus Tragedy: Police arrest OSRTC bus driver who had fled to Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Puri District Admin chalks out plan to avoid delay during Bahuda Jatra tomorrow.
➡️ Bhumi Pujan rituals of Ekamkra Khetra Project of Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar started yesterday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lay the foundation stone of Ekamra Kshetra Amenities & Monuments Revival Plan on June 28.
➡️ Manipur Violence: More than 100 people lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off five Vande Bharat Express trains in Bhopal today.
➡️A man was held for allegedly defecating and urinating on the floor of a Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight mid-air.
➡️The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.
➡️Around 1,587 people were taken into preventive custody by the police from the Central district area last night.
➡️The national highway, that connects Manali in Himachal Pradesh with Chandigarh, has been reopened for traffic after remaining shut for more than 20 hours between Kullu and Mandi towns.
➡️Ollywood singer Sourin Bhatt who is facing a harassment case lodged by a woman, has moved the Orissa High Court, seeking anticipatory bail.
➡️Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked all Russian servicemen, law enforcement officers and special services who prevented the mutiny.
