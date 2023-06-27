Allahabad HC raps CBFC over ‘Adipurush’ dialogues

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has taken a strong view of the controversial dialogues and scenes in ‘Adipurush’.

The court took to task the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for approving controversial dialogues and scenes in the film and asked the board to spare religious texts like the Ramayan, Quran, Guru Granth Sahib and the Bhagavad Gita.

A division bench of Justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Sriprakash Singh accepted an amendment petition filed by Kuldeep Tewari.

“The court has accepted all our objections and made serious observation on the Censor Board for releasing such a movie,” said advocate Ranjana Agnihotri, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner and listed the controversial scenes and dialogues before the court.

“The court also directed Censor Board to refrain from tampering with religious texts like Ramayan, Quran, Guru Granth Sahib and the Gita,” the lawyer added.

“The court has also accepted our application to make Manoj Muntashir, co-writer of dialogues of the Adipurush, a party in the case. The final hearing on it will be on Tuesday,” Agnihotri said.

Earlier, a division bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Brij Raj Singh had issued a notice to the CBFC on January 10 this year on the PIL filed by Kuldeep Tewari in which objections were raised on contents of ‘Adipurush’.(IANS)