TNI Morning News Headlines – June 16, 2023
Five foreign terrorists killed in an ongoing encounter at the Line of Control in Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
➡️ The ex-civil supplies officer of Nayagarh district is under vigilance scanner on allegations of the acquisition of disproportionate assets.
➡️The Capital City Bhubaneswar recorded 30.2 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am. Humidity stands at 92%.
➡️Prevailing heatwave conditions to continue in Odisha till June 18.
➡️Odisha CM approves Rs 112 cr project for complete transformation of Mahima Pitha.
➡️62nd National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships 2023: India and Lebanon players received a heartwarming welcome from mascot Olly.
➡️ Manipur Violence: Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh’s house set on fire in Imphal.
➡️The “very severe” cyclonic storm (VSCS) “Biparjoy”, also referred as “Biporjoy”, has shifted its trajectory towards the northeast and traversed the coastal region adjoining Pakistan near the Jakhau port in Gujarat.
➡️Karnataka Government makes reading of Constitution’s preamble mandatory in schools and Colleges.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit USA and Egypt from 20 to 25 June.
➡️The Delhi Police are expected to withdraw the cases filed against wrestlers who were accused of causing disturbance.
➡️A 27-year-old professional Kontham Tejaswini from Hyderabad was stabbed to death by her Brazilian flatmate at her residence in London.
➡️ Comedian Tirthanand Rao, who has shared the stage with Kapil Sharma in ‘Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe,’ has recently attempted suicide on Facebook live.
➡️15 people were killed, while 10 people were injured after a collision between a bus and truck near the town of Carberry in Canada’s Manitoba.
➡️Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan is on highest alert for disaster management, response, rescue and evacuation measures.
