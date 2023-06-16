PM Modi to visit US, Egypt from June 20-25

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a visit to the US and Egypt from June 20 to 25.

Modi’s state visit to the US is at the invitation of President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

The visit will commence in New York, where Modi will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the UN headquarters on June 21.

In December 2014, the UN General Assembly had adopted a resolution proclaiming June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

Modi will thereafter travel to Washington D.C., where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue, according to a statement issued by the external affairs ministry said.

The Bidens will host a state dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening.

At the invitation of Congressional leaders, including the Republican House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Democratic Senate Speaker Charles Schumer, Modi will address a joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22.

The next day, the Prime Minister will be hosted at a luncheon jointly by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In addition to the official engagements, Modi is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.

He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.

After wrapping up the US trip, the Prime Minister will then head to Egypt for a state visit from June 24-25.

The visit is at invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, which he extended to Modi in January 2023 when he had graced the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest.

This will be Modi’s first visit to Egypt.

Apart from his talks with President Sisi, the Prime Minister is likely to interact with senior dignitaries from the Egyptian government, some prominent personalities, as well as the Indian community in the African nation.

Relations between India and Egypt are based on ancient trade and economic linkages as well as cultural and deep-rooted people-to-people ties, according to the External Affairs Ministry statement.

During the state visit of President Sisi in January, it was agreed to elevate the relationship to a ‘strategic partnership’.(IANS)