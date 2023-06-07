TNI Morning News Headlines – June 07, 2023

➡️ Odisha Train Accident: CBI team begins questioning Railway officials at site.

➡️ Relatives of Bahanaga Bazar train accident need to reach to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar only to identify bodies: East Coast Railway.

➡️ IMD issues yellow warning for thunderstorm and lightning in several parts of Odisha till June 9.

➡️ Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ forms over Arabian Sea, likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm.

➡️ Two minor boys went missing while three others were rescued after a boat capsized in a dam in Malkangiri’s Swabhiman Anchal.

➡️ Over 1200 MBBS doctors get appointment in Odisha.

➡️ Goods train carrying LPG derails in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

➡️ Juvenile can apply for anticipatory bail: Allahabad High Court.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks US Speaker Kevin McCarthy for inviting him to address joint meeting of Congress.

➡️ Oil protest threat forces ICC to have two pitches for ICC World Test Championship Final.

➡️ Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Joram’ to screen at Durban International Film Festival next month.

➡️ Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Drugs Case: A special NDPS Act Court in Mumbai rejects NCB plea for cancellation of bail.

➡️ Britain’s King Charles III shocked by Balasore Train Disaster, recalls memories of 1980 Odisha visit