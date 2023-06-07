TNI Morning News Headlines – June 07, 2023

➡️Odisha Train Accident: CBI team begins questioning Railway officials at site.
➡️Relatives of Bahanaga Bazar train accident need to reach to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar only to identify bodies: East Coast Railway.
➡️IMD issues yellow warning for thunderstorm and lightning in several parts of Odisha till June 9.
➡️ Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ forms over Arabian Sea, likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm.
➡️Two minor boys went missing while three others were rescued after a boat capsized in a dam in Malkangiri’s Swabhiman Anchal.
➡️Over 1200 MBBS doctors get appointment in Odisha.
➡️Goods train carrying LPG derails in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.
➡️Juvenile can apply for anticipatory bail: Allahabad High Court.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks US Speaker Kevin McCarthy for inviting him to address joint meeting of Congress.
➡️Oil protest threat forces ICC to have two pitches for ICC World Test Championship Final.
➡️Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Joram’ to screen at Durban International Film Festival next month.
➡️Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Drugs Case: A special NDPS Act Court in Mumbai rejects NCB plea for cancellation of bail.
➡️Britain’s King Charles III shocked by Balasore Train Disaster, recalls memories of 1980 Odisha visit
➡️UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for global action to reduce plastic pollution.
Comments are closed.