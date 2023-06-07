Battle of Kabisuryanagar: Sahus gear up for Final Assault – PIN Report

TNI Bureau: Battle of Kabisuryanagar in Ganjam District is going to be very interesting with sitting MLA Latika Pradhan facing stiff resistance within her own party.

Hara Prasad Sahu, a loyal leader of the party having tremendous influence on the people in the area, is determined to enter the poll fray. Any denial of ticket to him, may result in a disaster for the party, as it will have a direct impact on Kabisuryangar, Polasara, and Aska.

The ‘Political Intelligence Network’ (PIN) has penetrated deep into the ground to get the information on the permutation and combinations in Kabisuryanagar.

The PIN Report:

📌 Kabisuryanagar MLA Latika Pradhan is going to face tough resistance within her own party in 2024 polls.

📌 It would be completely wrong for Biju Janata Dal to ignore the influence of Hara Prasad Sahu, who is in no mood to lie low this time.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

📌 In 2014, Hara Prasad was denied a ticket by BJD, fought against Queen V Sugyani Deo and secured 45,661 votes (34.45%). He lost by 21,500 votes. Congress and BJP finished 3rd and 4th respectively.

📌 In 2019, Hara Sahu was convinced to support the party candidate Latika Pradhan. Latika won the elections by more than 49,000 votes.

📌 Things have changed now. Hara and his supporters are highly active. Their lack of support resulted in BJD’s loss in Kodala NAC in 2022 polls. Even, the party had a tough time to win Boirani NAC.

📌 Hara Sahu is under pressure from his supporters to fight 2024 elections from Kabisuryanagar. Supporters may ditch him and the BJD if he does not contest.

📌 BJP is having a close watch on this seat. The VHP leaders have shown keen interest in Hara Sahu.

📌 Sources say Latika may be fielded from any adjacent constituency and either Hara Sahu or any of his family members may get the nod from Kabisuryanagar.