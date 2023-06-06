Tragic Odisha Train Mishap Claims 288 Lives, Confirms Odisha Chief Secretary

Bhubaneshwar, TNI Bureau: In a devastating train accident in Odisha, the death toll has tragically reached 288, according to the latest update provided by the Odisha Chief Secretary.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Chief Secretary shared the heart-wrenching details of the tragic incident, revealing that 193 bodies have been sent to Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, for identification and further procedures. Additionally, the officials have handed over 94 bodies to their families in Balasore, while one body was handed over in Bhadrak.