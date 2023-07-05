TNI Morning News Headlines -July 5, 2023

➡️Newly constructed concrete bridge connecting Dhabaleswar Temple at Athagarh area in Cuttack district will be opened for devotees from today.
➡️Dengue cases cross 100 in Bhubaneswar; Nayapalli IRC village now turned into a hotspot.
➡️Nuapada felicitated for excellent progress under ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’.
➡️Income Tax officials conduct raid on business establishment at multiple places including Postal Colony in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ The School & Mass Education Department launched an orientation program for the inaugural edition of Mukhyamantri Siksha Purashkar.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved all the +2 and degree colleges in Subarnapur district to be taken under 5T Transformation with smart classrooms and other facilities.
➡️A dolphin sanctuary will soon come up in the National Chambal Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh.
➡️A Dubai-bound passenger detained by the Central Industrial Security Force at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for carrying Dirhams worth more than Rs 3 crore.
➡️India reiterated its opposition to China’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ (BRI) in the Delhi Declaration issued at the culmination of the virtual SCO summit.
➡️ Kanwar Yatra 2023: Lakhs Of Devotees Undertake Pilgrimage; 1,000 police deployed to ensure safety and security of Kanwariyas in New Delhi. All Government, private educational institutions in UP’s Muzaffarnagar to remain closed from July 8 to 16 due to Kanwar Yatra.
➡️President of India, Droupadi Murmu conferred honorary doctorates to former All-England Championship winner.
➡️Former India and Mumbai pacer Ajit Agarkar named as the Chairman of the India senior men’s national selection committee.
➡️India beat Kuwait in penalty shootout to win South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 2023 for 9th time.
➡️‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.
➡️The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid in a case against him for obtaining a fake degree.
