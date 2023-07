Bengaluru: In a thrilling showdown at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday, India secured their ninth SAFF Championship title by triumphing over Kuwait. Despite a tense battle, both teams remained deadlocked at 1-1 even after the extra time, leading the match to be settled through a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Ultimately, India emerged victorious, defeating Kuwait 5-4 on penalties and claiming the championship