I-T Raids on DN Group; Rs 30 Crore Cash Seized

Breaking News! In a big development, the Income-Tax sleuths launched raids on various people and properties linked to the DN Group. At least Rs 30 crore cash have been recovered so far, as per the reports.

The raids are being conducted at 20 places linked to DN Group. Director of the company and other senior officials are being raided too. The IRC Village office of DN Group is also being raided.

Rs 30 crore cash and various key documents have been seized from an employee of DN Group in Unit-4 area.