TNI Morning News Headlines – May 11, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the people of Odisha have developed a “deep emotional connection” with the BJP.
➡️PM Modi to address 3 public rallies today in Odisha – Kandhamal at 10.30 AM, Balangir at 12.15 PM & Bargarh at 1.45 PM.
➡️Police arrest one more accused in connection with the Berhampur gang rape case. Till now 6 arrested.
➡️Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJD candidate from Odisha’s Kendrapara, Anshuman Mohanty, filed his nomination earlier on Friday.
➡️Doha Diamond League 2024: India’s javelin ace from Odisha Kishore Jena failed to impress after finishing ninth with his best attempt of 76.31 meters.
➡️Security beefed up outside Hanuman Mandir, Connaught Place, ahead of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s visit.
➡️BSF opens fire on Pakistani drone along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.
➡️Combined profit of 3 State-owned oil marketing companies for FY 2023-24 stood at Rs 86,000 crore, said the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
➡️Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Doha Diamond League 2024 with his best attempt of 88.36 meters. Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch clinched the title with a throw of 88.38 meters.
➡️For the first time in history, 5 Indian women wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg) have qualified for the Olympics.
➡️UN Security Council calls for investigator access to mass graves in Gaza.
➡️Ukraine reports serious shortage of electricity due to Russian attacks.
➡️Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron Trum pulls out of political debut citing ‘prior commitments’.
