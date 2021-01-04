TNI Morning News Headlines – January 4, 2021

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 183 Covid-19 cases including 106 quarantine and 77 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 330492 including 326209 recoveries & 2345 active cases.

👉 Sundargarh reports 32 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Angul (24).

👉 Odisha reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,885.

👉 Justice S Muralidhar sworn in as Orissa High Court Chief Justice.

👉 Birju Kulu, who returned Odisha after spending 20 Years in Pakistan Jail, goes missing.

👉 Bhitarkanika National Park to remain shut from January 15 for Crocodile Census.

👉 Odisha: As many as 12 goats killed in mysterious circumstances at Chakadihi village in Deogarh District.

👉 Arush Mishra, a 4-year-old toddler from Paralakhemundi get place in ‘Exclusive World Records’ for reciting shlokas and rhymes in different languages.

India News

👉 India records 16,505 new COVID-19 cases and 214 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 1,03,40,470 including 2,43,953 active cases, 99,46,867 cured cases & 1,49,649 deaths.

👉 Total number of samples tested up to 3rd January is 17,56,35,761 including 7,35,978 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Drugs Controller General of India grants permission to Serum Institute of India to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’.

👉 GST collections at all-time high of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December.

👉 The maiden DEMU train service to the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru starts today.

👉 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya, via video conferencing.

👉 Minimum temperatures increased by 4-6°C over the North West and Central India: IMD.

👉 Minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius recorded at the Delhi’s Safdarjung today.

👉 Sensex up 206 points in opening trade, currently at 48,076; Nifty at 14,089.

👉 Rupee surges 20 paise to 72.91 against US dollar in early trade.

👉 India Vs Australia 3rd Test: All India players test Covid Negative, fit to fly to Sydney.

World News

👉 Global Covid-19 cases surpass 85 Million Mark, death toll exceed 1.84 million.