TNI Morning News Headlines – January 23, 2024

➡️ Encounter takes place between police and Maoists during search operation in Nalikumpa forest along Boudh-Kandhamal border; one Maoist camp busted.
➡️ Massive fire breaks out at the Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College & Hospital in Kalahandi district in the wee hours of Tuesday.
➡️ 127th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose today.
➡️ A collision between OSRTC bus and a private bus near Vani Vihar overbridge in Bhubaneswar leaves several injured.
➡️ Man found dead at Vani Vihar Railway Station in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Devotees throng temple for darshan of Ram Lalla as temple opens for public.
➡️ Enforcement Directorate (ED) issues fresh summon to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren asking him to be available for questioning between January 27 and 31.
➡️ Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah at Kuno National Park.
➡️ Sensex rises 561.13 points to 71,984.78 in early trade; Nifty climbs 160.45 points to 21,732.25.
➡️ Rupee falls 4 paise to 83.11 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ US: Man suspected of killing 7 in Chicago found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wounds in Texas.
➡️ India’s representative to Taiwan congratulates newly-elected Taiwan’s leaders; hails India-Taiwan relations.
➡️ Israeli military says death toll from attack on its forces in Gaza climbs to 21.
➡️ Israeli military says 10 soldiers killed in Gaza in one of the deadliest single attacks of the 3-month war against Hamas.
