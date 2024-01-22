TNI Evening News Headlines – January 22, 2024

➡️Odisha Cabinet approved 14 major proposals of 12 departments of the State Government including Electric Vehicle and component manufacturing projects at Naraj in Cuttack and Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district with investment of over Rs 40,000 crore.
➡️Odisha Cabinet to expand Koraput coffee cultivation from existing 10,000 acre to 1 lakh acre land with an investment of Rs 1144 crore.
➡️Odisha Biotechnology Policy, 2024, aims to promote biotechnology ecosystem in the State gets cabinet nod.
➡️Odisha Government effects major IAS reshuffle: 17 districts get new Collectors.
➡️IMD issues alert for dense fog; Odisha SRC directs Collectors to remain alert.
➡️Consecration ceremony of Lord Ram concludes with ‘Mangal Dhwani’.
Related Posts
➡️Ayodhya will be illuminated with ten lakh Diyas in evening to celebrate the consecration of the Ram temple.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi showers flower petals on the workers who were a part of the construction crew at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
➡️PM Modi announces Suryodaya Yojna for rooftop solar panels on 1 crore houses.
➡️PM Modi lights ‘Ram Jyoti’ at his official residence after pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
➡️India batter Suryakumar Yadav named Captain of ICC T20I team of the year.
➡️Devotees light 2.5 lakh oil lamps in Janaki temple in Janakpurdham of Nepal to celebrate Pran Pratishtha at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
➡️London: Hindu Diaspora in the UK adorned the city with digital banners reading “UK celebrates the homecoming of Bhagwan Ram in Ayodhya.
Comments are closed.