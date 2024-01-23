Ajoy Kumar triggers ‘Biju vs Pandian’ Debate

While announcing the decision to revoke suspension on senior leaders Mohammed Moquim and Chiranjeeb Biswal as well as expulsion on former MLA Krushna Sagaria, Congress’ Odisha In-Charge Dr. Ajoy Kumar triggered a big debate over 5T Chairman VK Pandian.

Ajoy Kumar alleged that BJD is now looking up to VK Pandian instead of late Biju Patnaik on which name the party was founded. Dropping Biju Patnaik from all BJD posters and replacing him with VK Pandian, is a big insult to Odia Pride, he said.

Ajoy Kumar also expressed apprehensions that Naveen Patnaik may soon make an exit from all BJD posters. Ajoy Kumar’s statement is seen as a big political pitch by the Congress to strike an emotional chord with people of Odisha.