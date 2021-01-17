TNI Morning News Headlines – January 17, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Secretary to Odisha CM and 5T VK Pandian along with BMC Commissioner paid an early morning visit to several schools in Bhubaneswar to review academic activities and infrastructure facilities.

➡️ Odisha reports 183 Covid-19 cases including 106 quarantine and 77 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 333310 including 329318 recoveries & 2039 active cases.

➡️ Angul reports 20 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sambalpur & Khordha (19) each.

➡️ Ghatagaon Tarini Temple in Keonjhar to reopen tomorrow. Darshan will be allowed between 8 am to 12.30 pm and 4 pm to 6.30 pm.

➡️ Dolphin census begins at Chilika lake.

➡️ Large quantity of fake detergent powder seized in Sambalpur; 2 arrested.

➡️ 85% of targeted beneficiaries receive COVID-19 vaccine shots in Odisha.

➡️ Puri: Krushnaprasad police ASI arrested on charges of taking bribe from a food vendor.

➡️ Naxal with Rs 8 lakh bounty on his head killed in the forest region between Kutru and Ketulnar areas in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

India News

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off 8 trains connecting different regions of the country to Statue Of Unity, Kevadiya, Gujarat, via video conferencing today.

➡️ India records 15,144 new COVID-19 cases and 181 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,05,57,985 including 2,08,826 active cases, 1,01,96,885 cured cases & 1,52,274 deaths.

➡️ A total of 18,65,44,868 samples were tested for COVID-19, up to 16th January of which 7,79,377 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 52 people (1 “severe”, 51 “minor”) exhibit adverse events after receiving COVID vaccine in Delhi

➡️ A security guard at AIIMS, Delhi admitted to ICU after he developed an allergic reaction post Covid Vaccine Jab.

➡️ Rajasthan: 6 died, several injured as a bus caught fire after coming in contact with electric wire in Maheshpur.

➡️ A leader of JDU student wing shot at in Bakhtiarpur area of Patna, admitted to hospital.

➡️ Luggage compartment of Malabar Express catches fire in Kerala today morning. No casualties reported.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir at 2201 hours, no report of any damage: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 3: India score 303 runs at the loss of 6 wickets.

World News

➡️ Britain invitations G7 leaders to Cornish resort for June summit.

➡️ Global Covid-19 case Tops 94.4 Million, death exceeds 2.02 Million.