5T Secretary VK Pandian visits Schools in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian visited 5 schools in Bhubaneswar to review the education and infrastructure facilities.

The schools included Unit 6 High School, Unit 1 High School, Capital High School, Unit 9 Girls High School and IRC Village High School.

He interacted with the Teachers and SMC members. Pandian inquired about Science Lab, Smart Classrooms, Library, Sports facilities etc.

VK Pandian focused on improving the education system further and held discussions on steps to be taken to boost the school evo system and make the learning student friendly, inspiring and scientific.

The Odisha Government had allowed classroom study for Class X students with a 100-day schedule before the exams begin on May 3.

