School Fee Row: SAI International School warns Parents

TNI Bureau: The SAI International School has issued a strong warning to parents, asking them to clear the dues pending during the Corona Pandemic period by January 18, 2021.

“Please deposit the school fees (pending for 3 quarters) by 18th January 2021, else action deemed fit will be taken as per the admissions terms & conditions,”the Fee Notice sent by the SAI International School reads.

Earlier, the School had withheld the report cards of students over non-payment of dues.

There has been a legal fight over the school fee structure owing to Corona Pandemic. The Orissa High Court had put the ball in State Government’s Court, asking it to take a decision on the basis of MoUs signed with the private schools.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The HC ruled that Odisha Government can direct private schools to reduce fees if it wishes to do so.

The petitioners including Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha and Sai International School Parents Forum had urged the state government to issue necessary orders to private and aided schools not to collect tuition fees for the lockdown period.

Parents and Students of SAI International School have expressed resentment over the ‘Fee Notice’ sent by the School authorities at a time when a formal decision is yet to be taken. They also the Odisha Government’s silence and dilly-dallying approach in this matter.