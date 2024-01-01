TNI Morning News Headlines – January 01, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
ISRO successfully launched PSLV-C58 carrying Xposat from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in New Year.
➡️A sea of devotees congregated on Bada Danda in Puri to have darshan of Lord Jagannath on the first day of New Year 2024.
➡️A record number of more than 1 lakh devotees have taken darshan at Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri from 2 am today, says Ashish Kumar Singh, IGP, Central range.
➡️India on Monday recorded single-day rise in Covid-19 cases with 636 fresh infections. T
➡️21 trains running late in Delhi area due to fog: Indian Railways.
➡️The Centre, with the approval of the President, has constituted the Sixteenth Finance Commission.
➡️Sensex falls 207.29 points to 72,032.97 in early trade; Nifty declines 46.65 points to 21,684.75.
➡️Rupee falls 3 paise to 83.19 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Australia’s batting stalwart David Warner announces ODI retirement ahead of swansong Test at SCG.
➡️US Navy helicopters sinks 3 Houthi vessels that attacked its container ship in Red Sea.
➡️Shelling kills 21 in Russian city of Belgorod following Moscow’s aerial attacks across Ukraine. 110 people were wounded in the strike.
