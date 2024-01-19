TNI Morning News Headlines – January 19, 2024

➡️Rice, betel nuts collected from devotees through Arpan Raths to be used for Lord Jagannath, said Padmanabha Mahasuar, President of Suar Mahasuar Nijog of the Shree Jagannath Temple
➡️The patient died a week after Odisha’s first haplo bone marrow transplant which was successfully performed at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.
➡️Income Tax sleuths carried out simultaneous raids at different locations, both in Odisha and neighbouring Chhattisgarh, associated with coal trader Ghanshyam Dalmia aka Bunty from Rourkela in Sundargarh district.
➡️Gujarat: As many as 12 school students of New Sunrise School in Vadodara and 2 teachers were drowned as boat capsized in Harni Lake, located on the outskirts of Vadodara. 18 students and two teachers were rescued.
➡️A case has been registered against 18 people in connection with the death of students and teachers in Vadodara boat capsize incident.
➡️Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said several MoU worth over Rs 3,53,000 crore were signed over 3 days of the Davos Summit.
➡️IIT-Kanpur student found dead, 3rd case in a month.
➡️First ‘look’ of Ram Lalla idol inside Ayodhya temple revealed.
➡️Fourth day of ‘Pran Pratishta’ rituals begins in Ayodhya; temple doors to be closed to public till January 22.
➡️Yogi Adityanath’s UP Police has introduced ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-BASED anti-mine DRONES to provide 360-degree security coverage in Ayodhya.
➡️Anti-Terrorist Squad detains three suspects from Ayodhya.
➡️All the State Government Offices and educational institutions across Tripura will remain closed till 2:30 PM on 22 January.
➡️Sensex jumps 657.45 points to 71,844.31 in early trade; Nifty climbs 194.75 points to 21,657.
➡️Rupee falls 2 paise to 83.15 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️US questions on reports Pakistan consulted Washington before striking back at Iran.
➡️Japan signs deal for 400 land-based Tomahawk cruise missiles with US.
Comments are closed.