By Sagarika Satapathy
Journalist Gajamohan Gardia passes away at 35

TNI Bureau: Rayagada News18 Odia correspondent Gajamohan Gardia died due to a heart attack on Thursday. He was 35. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

He complained of mild chest pain and went to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam for treatment. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment there.

Gajamohan was known as a fearless young journalist. He was known to be a loving and fair-minded man. Apart from this, he also acted in many albums in the local language.

Started his journalism career with Naxatra News, he had worked in some leading dailies. For Gajmohan, who has reported many exclusive reports, journalism was not a profession but an addiction.

