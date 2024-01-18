TNI Evening News Headlines – January 18, 2024

➡️In view of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya, Odisha Government declares that State Government offices, Revenue & Magisterial Courts will remain closed for half day till 2:30 PM on January 22.
➡️Odisha Government today launched the Jagannath Express bus service with 50% reduction in fare for female passengers from the district headquarters towns to Puri.
➡️Eminent Doctor and BJP Odisha unit Vice-President PC Mahapatra appointed as the Pravari for party’s Mahila Morcha (women wing) in the State.
➡️A rare dolphin was caught in the net of fishermen in Jalaka River near Nalabahar village of Balasore district. The dolphin had been released into the pond by the villagers.
➡️Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw suspends TTE who brutally thrashed passengers on Barauni-Lucknow Express.
➡️Gujarat: At least 16 people including schoolchildren died when a boat capsized in Harni Lake in Vadodara.
➡️Yasin Malik main shooter in firing on Indian Air Force personnel in 1990, says eyewitness.
➡️The Election Commission begins nation-wide awareness programme on EVMs ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
➡️India suffer 0-3 defeat at the hands of Uzbekistan in their AFC Asian Cup football match in Doha.
➡️India lose to Germany 3-4 after shootout in semifinal of FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifier in Ranchi.
