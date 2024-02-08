TNI Morning News Headlines – February 8, 2024

➡️Notification for elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha issued. Nomination papers can be submitted till February 15, polling to be held on February 27.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the new campus of the Iconic Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya at Andharua in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Swimming Prodigy Mannata Mishra from Odisha bags a Silver Medal in Women’s 200m Breaststroke at the 1st BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 in New Delhi.
➡️Odisha CM’s close aide Kartik Pandian’s first-ever interview in ANI will be premiered today at 5 PM.
➡️Rahul Gandhi to hold padayatra in Jharsuguda on third day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Odisha.
➡️Actor Anubhav Mohanty gets decree of divorce just a day before his 10th wedding anniversary.
➡️Railway Board has sanctioned Rs 244.77 Cr for wagon workshop in Kantabanji.
➡️Law Ministry Accepts Parliamentary Standing Committee’s Recommendation To Establish Regional Benches of Supreme Court.
➡️Microsoft to provide with AI skills to 2 million Indians by 2025.
➡️RBI leaves repo rate unchanged for sixth straight occassions. keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%.
➡️Rupee rises 4 paise to 82.92 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex jumps 321.42 points to 72,473.42 in early trade; Nifty climbs 80.55 points to 22,011.05.
➡️Indian stocks marginally higher ahead of RBI monetary policy outcome.
➡️External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar to visit Perth, Australia on 9-10 February, to attend the 7th Indian Ocean Conference.
➡️Voting begins for Pakistan general elections; mobile services temporarily suspended.
➡️More than 17,000 candidates to contest elections in Pakistan.
