Sensex, Nifty sink as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

Benchmark stock market indices ended the trading session on a weak note on Thursday as the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to keep key lending rates unchanged upset investors on Dalal Street.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 723.57 points lower at 71,428.43, while the NSE Nifty50 fell 212.55 points at 21,717.95. Broader market indices also weakened as a result.

Nestle India, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, UPL and ITC were other key laggards. On the contrary, State Bank of India gained 3.65 per cent, while Bharat Petroleum was up 3.35 per cent.