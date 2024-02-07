TNI Evening News Headlines – February 7, 2024

➡️Orissa High Court directed the inclusion of local public representatives in the shortlisting and finalisation of projects under the Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha programme.
➡️Regular service of Puri-Sonepur-Puri Express will begin on February 8.
➡️Sasmit Patra supports Motion of Thanks in Parliament.
➡️Opposition ruckus in Odisha Assembly; Assembly Speaker’s mic broken by Opposition.
➡️Odisha Government received memorandums for creation of 28 new districts, informs Revenue Minister Sudam Marndi in the State Assembly.
➡️Six construction workers died on the spot while undergoing house construction work at Lowdel, near Ooty in Tamil Nadu.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Rajya Sabha.
➡️Sensex closes flat, Nifty settles at 21,930.
➡️Jasprit Bumrah creates history, becomes first bowler to hold No 1 rank in all 3 formats.
➡️US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israeli PM Netanyahu.
➡️Bangladesh Foreign Minister discusses regional security cooperation with NSA Ajit Doval.
