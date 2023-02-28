TNI Morning News Headlines – February 28, 2023

➡️ Odisha Assembly budget session: Speaker B K Arukha adjourns House till 4 pm today.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation directs corporators to open water kiosks in their wards from tomorrow due to the heatwave-like conditions.

➡️ Train service between Koraput and Jagdalpur suspended for three days due to power outage.

➡️ Trinamool Congress’ Twitter account hacked, name changed to Yuga Labs.

➡️ Supreme Court agrees to examine Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s plea today against arrest in Delhi liquor policy case.

➡️ Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir.

➡️ Hyderabad orthopaedic surgeon Dr Mazharuddin Ali Khan kills himself with his licensed weapon.

➡️ Lionel Messi of Argentina wins 2022 Best FIFA Men’s Player Award.