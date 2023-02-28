Another Fake Medicine Racket busted in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Special Task Force (STF) of drug enforcement squad busted yet another fake medicine racket in Cuttack City on Monday.

The STF team led by assistant drug controller Dharmadev Puhan seized huge quantity of fake O2 tablets from a drug distribution point in Choudhury Bazar are.

According to Health and Family Welfare department Dolamani Patel, the STF team raided Sri Distributors and found the stock of tablets, allegedly manufactured by a fake pharma company under the brand name of Medley Pharmaceuticals.

Drug distributor Bijay Agrawal has been detained for interogation and an FIR has been filed against him, said Patel adding that a thorough investigation will be carried out with the help of police to find any links in Lucknow, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

The seized duplicate drug, which is a combination of two antibiotics, is used for the treatment of bacterial and parasitic infections.