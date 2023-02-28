Sacked BSF Jawan arrested for siphoning off Rs 70 Lakhs from PRAN Accounts

TNI Bureau: Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) Delhi Police arrested a sacked BSF constable on charges of siphoning off about Rs 70 Lakhs from 89 Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) accounts allotted to BSF.

The accused has been identified as Ghanshyam, who had worked in the BSF as a constable. He was residing in Prayagraj, UP under a false identity.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to Prashant Gautam, DCP IFSO, Delhi Police received complaint from NPS Department. Following this, an FIR was lodged and a probe was initiated.

On course of investigation it was found that Ghanshyam exploited the system.

As many as 6 sim cards, 1 UP Police uniform, 1 car, 4 mobile phones, a Wifi router, fake stamps and fake Aadhaar card were recovered from Ghanshyam, informed Prashant Gautam.