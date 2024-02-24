TNI Morning News Headlines – February 24, 2024

➡️ Orissa High Court orders ‘arrest’ of cargo ship MV Debi anchored at Paradip port in Jagatsinghpur district, months after Rs 220 Cr cocaine seizure.
➡️ An auto-rickshaw driver from Keonjha donates liver of brain dead daughter at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Light rain in several parts of Odisha brings respite from heat.
➡️ Lord Jagannath at Puri Srimandir to give darshan to devotees in Gaja Uddharana Besha on the occasion of Magha Purnima.
➡️ AI camera detects irregularities during English exam, several students booked for malpractice.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches e-PACS at an event in Delhi.
Related Posts
➡️ Chhattisgarh: One Naxal killed in the encounter with DRG soldiers in the Burkalanka area, Sukma. Search operation is underway.
➡️ Assam Cabinet gives nod to repeal Act in bid to end child marriage among Muslims.
➡️ NCP (SCP) launches its party’s new symbol ‘man blowing tura’ in the presence of party Chief Sharad Pawar at historic Raigad fort.
➡️ India dismiss England for 353 in their first innings on day 2 of the fourth Test in Ranchi. India reach 34 for 1.
➡️ Bilkis Bano case convict given 10-day parole by Gujarat HC to attend nephew’s wedding on March 5.
➡️ AC malfunction on Mumbai-Mauritius flight causes breathing issues for infants, elderly passenger.
Comments are closed.