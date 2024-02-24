Pradeep Panigrahi Factor in Ganjam Politics

TNI Bureau: If someone dampened the hype over “alliance talks” between BJD and BJP in Odisha, that’s Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi, who joined the saffron party on February 21. And, the political atmosphere in Ganjam, has been charged up following his entry into BJP.

While Rajnath Singh’s “cold speech” Panigrahi’s roar at Berhampur meeting failed to enthuse the crowd, Pradeep Panigrahi’s ‘Vote of Thanks’ turned out to be electrifying. Needless to say, he stole the thunder in style.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

With good base in Gopalpur, Berhampur and Hinjili, can Pradeep Panigrahi pose a big challenge to BJD and CM Naveen Patnaik in the coming weeks? We never know.

Since most of the BJP leaders in Odisha remain lacklusture and docile, giving a long rope to the ruling party, people like Pradeep Panigrahi grab eyeballs of common people who seek a change.