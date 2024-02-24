Cocaine Seizure at Paradip Port: Orissa HC orders ‘arrest’ of Cargo Ship

TNI Bureau: In a latest development in the case of cocaine seizure at Paradip port in Jagatsinghpur district, the Orissa High Court on Friday ordered the ‘arrest’ of cargo ship MV Debi, from where the contraband was recovered.

While hearing an admiralty suit filed by Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT), a bench of the High Court Justice V Narasingh passed the order to seize the ship from where cocaine worth Rs 220 crore was seized in November last year.

Apart from seeking the arrest of the ship under Section 5(1) of the Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Act, 2017 (hereinafter referred to as “Act, 2017”), the petitioner also reportedly prayed to the court for a decree against the cargo ship to pay a sum of Rs 7.95 crore towards berth and penal berth charges.

It is to be noted here that a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court at Kujang in Jagatsinghpur district earlier this month had sought a whopping guarantee of Rs 110 crore for the release of the cargo ship.