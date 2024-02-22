TNI Morning News Headlines – February 22, 2024

➡️Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Odisha today, to attend programmes in Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Baripada today.
➡️Chairman, 5T and Nabin Odisha, Kartik Pandian, visited Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, and watched the Men’s FIH Pro League 2023-24 India Vs Netherlands match.
➡️Famous Joranda mela in Dhenkanal to begin today.
➡️Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) leader, Amit Kumar Patnaik arrested in murder case, suspended from party.
➡️Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister clears proposal to continue umbrella scheme on women safety at a total cost of Rs 1179.72 crore during the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.
➡️The Aeronautical Development Agency has signed a MoU with the Indian Air Force for integration of futuristic weapons and sensors in the Tejas, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).
➡️Cabinet Committee on Security approves Rs 19,000 Cr mega Indian Navy deal for BrahMos missiles.
Related Posts
➡️Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud inaugurates AYUSH Holistic Wellness Centre at the Supreme Court premises.
➡️ED issues seventh summon to CM Kejriwal to appear on February 26.
➡️Farmers halt ‘Dilli Chalo’ march for two days as they stayed put at the Punjab-Haryana border for the ninth day.
➡️PM Modi attends the Golden Jubilee celebration of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) in Ahmedabad, inaugurates several dairy product factories.
➡️Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and actress Rakul Preet Singh tie the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in Goa.
➡️Sensex, Nifty decline in early trade.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 82.94 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Indian-American biotech entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy is amongst the names that former US President Donald Trump is considering as his running mate for Vice-President in the 2024 presidential polls.
Comments are closed.