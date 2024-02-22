Renowned Sustainability Advocate Shares Insights on E-Mobility and Net-Zero Emissions at NTPC Bongaigaon

Sushil Reddy, an acclaimed alumnus of IIT Bombay and HEC Paris, continues to make waves in promoting sustainable mobility worldwide. With a Guinness World Record under his belt for the longest journey on an e-bike, Sushil embarked on a new endeavor—a 60-day, 9000+ kilometer journey on an electric car. His recent stop at Bongaigaon included an impactful engagement with the students of Notre Dame Academy at NTPC Bongaigaon.

During a guest lecture session conducted on 21st February,2024 for the students from Class V to VIII, Sushil captivated the audience with a hands-on presentation, delving into the concepts of net-zero emission and the pivotal role of organizations and individuals in driving sustainability. Drawing from his practical journey experiences, he emphasized the importance and benefits of e-mobility, shedding light on its positive effects and advocating for sustainable driving practices in a simple and lucid manner.

The session, which lasted approximately one hour, was followed by an interactive Q&A session, where students eagerly posed pertinent questions on e-mobility. Sushil’s enthusiastic engagement and practical demonstrations of the electric vehicle further fueled the students’ curiosity and enthusiasm for sustainable transportation solutions. The children took autographs of Shri Sushil and expressed their thanks for the guidance.

The presence of the Principal of Notre Dame Academy, along with teachers and representatives from the HR Department, underlines the significance of the program and the school’s commitment to holistic education encompassing sustainability and innovation. Such initiatives not only enriched students’ learning experiences but also empowered them to become informed and responsible global citizens.

The event left a lasting impression on the students, evident from their eagerness to take autographs and explore the electric vehicle up close. Their deep interest and active participation reaffirm the growing awareness and curiosity about sustainable practices among the younger generation.

Sushil Reddy’s visit to Notre Dame Academy exemplifies the power of education and community involvement in fostering a culture of sustainability. His efforts continue to inspire and drive positive change, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future.