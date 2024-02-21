TNI Evening News Headlines – February 21, 2024

➡️SRC directed all Collectors and requested concerned Department to be prepared and take precautionary measures to tackle the heat wave like situation across the State.
➡️Barabati Stadium in Cuttack to be demolished and redeveloped into a World-class sports campus with 60,000 seating capacity.
➡️Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha Kartik Pandian visited Barabati Stadium in Cuttack to review the transformation projects.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off the LAccMI Bus service in five more districts – Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Nuapada and Boudh through video conferencing. With this, LAccMI Bus service has now covered all 30 districts of Odisha.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik orders withdrawal of 48,018 cases on trivial charges against STs.
➡️Scuffle breaks out between Mahila Congress, police during protest march to Naveen Niwas.
➡️Congress will contest Raebareli, Amethi, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Kanpur and 12 other seats, SP State Chief Naresh Uttam Patel.
➡️Samajwadi Party will contest one seat, Khajuraho, in Madhya Pradesh and support Congress on the rest: SP State Chief.
➡️NEET-UG: National Testing Agency (NTA) decides to conduct medical entrance at centres in 14 foreign cities on May 5.
➡️PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meet on March 3.
➡️ED arrests gangster Surender Singh alias Chiku in money laundering case.
➡️AIADMK leader Palaniswami announces no alliance with national parties.
➡️Denmark Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen reaches Delhi for 9th Raisina Dialogue.
➡️Indian men’s and women’s teams lose in pre-quarterfinals of World Table Tennis Championships in Busan.
➡️Rupee rises 1 paisa to close at 82.96 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex falls 434.31 points to close at 72,623.09 points; Nifty declines 141.90 points to settle at 22,055.05 points.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred on 21st February at 6:27pm in Afghanistan.
➡️Australia beat New Zealand in the first T20 International at the Sky Stadium in Wellington.
