TNI Morning News Headlines – February 19, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️Chairman, 5T and Nabin Odisha, Kartik Pandian visited the Sapigen Biologix Vaccine Plant at Andharua in Bhubaneswar to review the progress.
➡️The much-awaited NUA Odisha Global Summit on Growth & Employment featuring industry leaders, HR heads, policymakers and key stakeholders has begun.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Bargarh tomorrow to inaugurate Gangadhar Meher Lift Irrigation Project.
➡️Odisha Government notifies “Odisha Inclusive Urban Sanitation Policy 2024”.
➡️Odisha BSE Matric examination from tomorrow; 5,51,611 students to appear.
➡️Fake army combat uniform seized from a textile shop in Berhampur. The cost of the seized material is around Rs 1,20,000.
➡️A Class-10 minor girl student hangs self after ‘repeated sexual abuse’ by father at Konark under Puri district.
➡️Bhograi MLA Ananta Das admitted to ICU as condition deteriorates.
➡️Congress MLA from Odisha Santosh Saluja faces death threat.
➡️Men’s Hockey Team FIH Pro League will be conducted today at the Birsa Munda Stadium.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the foundation stone laying ceremony of Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal.
➡️Excise policy scam: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips 6th ED summons.
➡️Supreme Court rules that the role of homemaker is as important as that of salaried family member.
➡️Chandigarh mayor resigns, three AAP councillors join BJP.
➡️Equity benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty rise in early trade.
➡️French Senate Chairman visits India on February 19 and 20 to strengthen bilateral ties and parliamentary cooperation.
➡️Tribal violence in Papua New Guinea leaves 64 dead.
➡️BAFTA 2024: Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ declared ‘Best Film’. Emma Stone wins her second BAFTA for Best Actress.
