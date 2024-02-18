Vaccine Plant near Bhubaneswar to start Commercial Production by May 2024

TNI Bureau: The Sapigen Biologix Vaccine plant at Odisha Biotech Park, Andharua, Bhubaneswar, will be commissioned by May 2024 and start commercial production. It was informed by the CMO following the visit of 5T Chairman VK Pandian to the plant today.

The plant, which is in its final phase of commissioning, will have a capacity to produce 2.4 cr doses of different vaccines per day. With its full capacity, this facility in Odisha will be the biggest vaccine producing plant in the country.

Pandian visited all the sub units and interacted with the management and employees and have instructed all Govt agencies to assist in the commissioning of the plant within next 3 months.

This plant is coming up with an investment of Rs 1500 crores, led by Dr Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech park fame.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

This state of the art plant is creating 1500 direct employment and most of them are being hired locally from Odisha. The plant plans to produce 15 plus different vaccines for diseases like Cholera, Malaria etc.

The variety of vaccines produced in Bhubaneswar will be supplied to many parts of the world and will strengthen the name for Odisha in the field of biotechnology. This project is in complete sync with the motto of HCM and Odisha that Every Life is Precious. With vaccines from here, millions of lives will be safeguarded around the world.

Pandian has assured all help from the Government and also informed of the recently approved Biotechnology policy which has been approved by CM Naveen Patnaik’s cabinet. He expressed confidence that with this large anchor manufacturing plant, many other complementary biotechnology related product companies will get attracted to the Odisha Biotech Park, brining major investments and creating jobs in this speciality field.

During the inspection he was accompanied by Principal Secretary, Industries Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary E&IT, Manoj Mishra, MD IDCO, Bhupinder Punia along with other officials.