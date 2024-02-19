Police, Military Intelligence seize Fake Army Combat Uniform in Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Based on the specific inputs received from Military Intelligence Unit, a joint operation by the Berhampur Police and Military Intelligence seized 488 metres of counterfeit Army combat uniform worth Rs 1,20,000 from a textile shop called ‘Ganjam Galaxy’ store in Berhampur.

A case has been registered in this connection at the Berhampur Town Police station.

As per official sources, one Rambabu Dangi who works in Army AD College, Gopalpur during his visit to Berhampur noticed that Ganjam Galaxy Store was selling counterfeit army’s new digital combat uniform.

During investigation, it was found that the shop owner had procured the uniform from Kolkata. Further investigation was underway to verify the place of manufacturing and others involved in it.

The new digital pattern combat uniform was unveiled by the Army on January 15, 2022 and the old uniform is in the process of being replaced.

The Army has obtained Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) for the design and camouflage patterns for a 10-year period, extendable for another five years. This has been done to prevent unauthorized vendors from manufacturing and selling the combat uniform in the open market, as it was posing a serious security threat for the Indian Army.

As per orders, the new uniforms have to be sold only in the Army’s unit-run canteens. Due to the IPR, the Army now possesses exclusive rights to the design and can file complaint against any unauthorized sale of this design.