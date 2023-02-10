Govt withdraws Circular for ‘Cow Hug Day’ on Feb 14

In its latest order, the Animal Welfare Board of India has withdrawn its call for cow lovers to mark February 14 as “Cow Hug Day.”

“As directed by the Competent Authority and the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for the celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February 2023 stands withdrawn,” the advisory body said in a fresh notice.

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) had previously released a statement encouraging individuals who love cows to embrace them on Valentine’s Day, February 14th. According to the notice, this action will bring emotional fulfillment and enhance both individual and collective joy. The board criticized the Western civilization’s allure and stated that the ancient Vedic customs are near extinction as a result of the advancement of Western culture over time.

Additionally, the board referred to cows as the “core of Indian culture and economy,” emphasizing that the animal symbolizes both economic wealth through cattle and biodiversity.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The board stated that cows are referred to as “Kamdhenu” and “Gaumata” due to their nurturing characteristics, similar to a mother who provides prosperity to humanity.

In addition, Union Minister Giriraj Singh supported the appeal, saying that everyone should have affection for cows. When questioned about the advisory issued by the department of animal husbandry and dairying, he stated that it was a positive initiative.