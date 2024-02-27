TNI Morning News Headlines – February 27, 2024

➡️Odisha has 30 Royal Bengal Tigers and 8 cubs in different forests, of which at least 27 are in the Similipal Tiger Reserve of Mayurbhanj district alone: Tiger Census Report.
➡️A PIL was filed in the Orissa High Court against Odisha Minister Sameer Ranjan Dash in BJD leader Dharmendra Sahu death case.
➡️Senior BJP leader and former MP Kharabela Swain has expressed his willingness to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Balasore constituency.
➡️Members of fishermen association stage protest at Lower PMG Square in Bhubaneswar over several demands.
➡️Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey resigns as party’s chief whip in UP Assembly.
➡️Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker disqualifies 8 MLAs for party defection.
➡️Fire broke out at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital, no casualties reported.
➡️Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down as Paytm Payments Bank Chairman, Board member.
➡️United Nations to hold World Social Summit in 2025.
➡️Cricketer Mohammed Shami undergoes successful heel surgery in UK.
➡️Indian Deaf Cricket Team gears up for DICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Sharjah, UAE.
➡️US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
➡️President Joe Biden said he hopes to have a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas by next week.
