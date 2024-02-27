Sensex ends higher, Nifty close at 22,198

Domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended Tuesday’s session higher amidst a choppy trading session led by gains in information technology (IT), auto, pharma, and realty stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended higher by 305.09 points or 0.42% at 73,095.22 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 22,198.35 level, up 76.30 points or 0.34%. On the broader market front, the Nifty Midcap 100 closed 0.12% lower, and the Nifty SmallCap 100 closed 0.28% higher.

IT stocks gained by 0.72% following a 1.17% decline in the previous session led by Tata Consultancy Services, after UBS upgraded the company from “neutral” to “buy”.