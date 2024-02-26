TNI Evening News Headlines – February 26, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for the redevelopment of 21 Amrit Bharat railway stations and 50 rail bridges in Odisha through video conferencing.
➡️Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian visited Sambalpur, Angul and Deogarh District today and attended the Nua-O Scholarship Distribution Programme.
➡️Registration for ambitious ‘Nabin Odisha Magic Card’ will begin on March 15 and the cards will be handed over to different beneficiaries on August 15.
➡️Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to visit Odisha on February 28.
➡️Odisha Matric Exam: Students claim viral Maths question paper to be same as original ones; BSE denies.
➡️Baramunda ISBT to have Police Outpost with 89 Personnel.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated, laid foundation stones and dedicated to the nation around 2,000 railway infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 41,000 crore.
➡️Gaganyaan Mission: PM Modi to reveal names of 4 test pilots during Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) visit. Prime Minister will arrive at the VSSC centre at 10.45 a.m. on Tuesday.
➡️Gyanvapi Issue: Puja by Hindus to continue in cellar as Allahabad High Court dismisses Muslim side’s plea.
➡️Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange withdrew his hunger strike today.
➡️Elderly woman succumbs to Monkey Fever in Uttara Kannada; death toll rises to four.
➡️Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passes away due to a prolonged illness at 72.
➡️Sensex down 352 pts, Nifty ends below 22,150.
➡️Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against UP Warriorz in their Women’s Premier League match in Bengaluru.
➡️India beat England in 4th Test; Win series 3-1 with one match to go.
➡️Donald Trump appeals USD 454 million civil fraud judgment.
