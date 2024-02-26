TNI Evening News Headlines – February 26, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for the redevelopment of 21 Amrit Bharat railway stations and 50 rail bridges in Odisha through video conferencing.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for the redevelopment of 21 Amrit Bharat railway stations and 50 rail bridges in Odisha through video conferencing.
➡️Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian visited Sambalpur, Angul and Deogarh District today and attended the Nua-O Scholarship Distribution Programme.
➡️Registration for ambitious ‘Nabin Odisha Magic Card’ will begin on March 15 and the cards will be handed over to different beneficiaries on August 15.
➡️Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to visit Odisha on February 28.
➡️Odisha Matric Exam: Students claim viral Maths question paper to be same as original ones; BSE denies.
➡️Baramunda ISBT to have Police Outpost with 89 Personnel.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated, laid foundation stones and dedicated to the nation around 2,000 railway infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 41,000 crore.
➡️Gaganyaan Mission: PM Modi to reveal names of 4 test pilots during Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) visit. Prime Minister will arrive at the VSSC centre at 10.45 a.m. on Tuesday.
Related Posts

CM Naveen Patnaik Launches Nua-O Scholarship scheme 

Baramunda ISBT to have Police Outpost with 89 Personnel

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Gyanvapi Issue: Puja by Hindus to continue in cellar as Allahabad High Court dismisses Muslim side’s plea.
➡️Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange withdrew his hunger strike today.
➡️Elderly woman succumbs to Monkey Fever in Uttara Kannada; death toll rises to four.
➡️Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passes away due to a prolonged illness at 72.
➡️Sensex down 352 pts, Nifty ends below 22,150.
➡️Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against UP Warriorz in their Women’s Premier League match in Bengaluru.
➡️India beat England in 4th Test; Win series 3-1 with one match to go.
➡️Donald Trump appeals USD 454 million civil fraud judgment.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.