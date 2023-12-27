TNI Morning News Headlines – December 27, 2023

➡️Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district reopens for public on Wednesday after a gap of one month.
➡️Two new Covid-19 cases detected in Odisha, taking the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the State to 5.
➡️Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) adds 147 more JE posts under Technical Services. Total vacancies now stands at 577.
➡️Zero Night celebrations in Bhubaneswar hotels to be allowed till 12.30 AM: Commissionerate Police.
➡️Jumbo with ‘bullet wound’ succumbs after 3 days’ battle for life in Nayagarh.
➡️Dense fog to cover several Odisha districts, Yellow Warning issued for districts of Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Cuttack, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput and Rayagada.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit Assam’s Tezpur at 5:53 am today: National Center for Seismology.
➡️A major tragedy was averted as security forces detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️After Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi to start ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’ from Imphal to Mumbai from January 14.
➡️Rahul Gandhi meets wrestlers at Virendra Akhada in Jhajjar, Haryana.
➡️Sensex jumps 289.93 points to 71,626.73 in early trade; Nifty climbs 90.45 points to 21,531.80.
➡️Rupee falls 3 paise to 83.22 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite found dead in Seoul. He was 48.
➡️Israel issues travel warning for India due to suspecting ‘possible terror attack’.
➡️Israel-Hamas war updates: Death toll nears 21,000 in Gaza.
