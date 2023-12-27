TNI Evening News Headlines – December 27, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Ayodhya Railway station renamed to Ayodhya Dham Junction. PM Modi to inaugurate grand railway station in Ayodhya on December 30.
➡️Security tightened ahead of Zero Night celebrations in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar & Cuttack.
➡️Nandankanan Zoo to get cheetah, two white lion cubs from Dubai in January 2024.
➡️Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC): Odisha Judicial Services 2022 exam results announced. 55 candidates including 39 women cleared the examinations for the post of Civil Judges in Odisha Judicial Services-2022.
➡️Odisha Government planned to construct a new bridge over Kathajodi river for expansion of the proposed Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project up to Netaji Bus Terminal in Cuttack city.
➡️Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, Sri Kartik Pandian visited Bhadrak District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with general public.
➡️International Tennis Player Debasis Sahoo receives Ekalabya Puraskar 2023.
➡️Delhi reports the first case of JN.1, a Sub-Variant of Omicron.
➡️The University Grants Commission (UGC) advises students not to take admissions in M.Phil. program says, “It’s not recognised degree anymore”.
➡️Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma slashes LPG Cylinder prices to Rs 450.
➡️BJP is likely to shift all BJP MLAs of Bihar to Uttar Pradesh.
➡️SBI increases interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 0.5% with immediate effect.
➡️Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated Khel MahaKumbh 2.0 in Ahmedabad.
➡️Giorgia Meloni Government in Italy to allow Indian students to stay 12 months extra after education. Cabinet chaired by PM Modi approves the historic accord.
