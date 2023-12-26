TNI Evening News Headlines – December 26, 2023

➡️Odisha Government decided to facilitate air connectivity between Rourkela in Sundargarh Dist and Kolkata for the first time.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been invited for the inauguration ceremony of the Srimandir Parikrama project in Puri. The CM offered rice and gua to the temple.
➡️Woman carried to ambulance on sling post delivery, newborn dies in Rayagada district.
➡️PWD SDO Sridhar Das thrashes Changaria Sarpanch Sushil Guru who alleged poor quality of work in the area.
➡️POCSO Court sentences 3 accused to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor in Nabarangpur, imposes fine of Rs 40,000 each.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with the Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. They discusses strategic partnership, West Asia situation with Saudi Crown Prince.
➡️Delhi Fire Service received a call of a blast near the Israel Embassy in the Chanakyapuri area this evening. Nothing has been found at the location.
➡️India, Russia ink pacts on construction of future power generating units of Kudankulam nuclear plant in Tamil Nadu.
➡️PM Modi’s YouTube channel subscribers number cross 2 crore.
➡️RBI receives bomb threat in email; HDFC, ICICI bank in target.
➡️Day 1: India vs South Africa 1st Test in Centurion called off due to rain. Team India 208/8 after 59 overs.
➡️Wrestler Vinesh Phogat returns Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjun awards protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President.
