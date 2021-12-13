TNI Morning News Headlines – December 13, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 178 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 105 quarantine and 73 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 85 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ BJP Yuva Morcha activists picked up by police during their protest ahead of CM Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Cuttack.

➡️ Cyclone Jawad Impact: Unseasonal Rain Shatters Hopes Of Farmers In Several Odisha Districts

➡️ Ganja cultivation worth Rs 15 Crore wiped out in Kandhamal District.

➡️ Slippers Thrown BJD leader and State Law Minister Pratap Jena in his home constituency Mahanga in Cuttack.

India News

➡️ India reports 7,350 new cases, 202 deaths and 7,973 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 91,456; lowest in 561 days.

➡️ Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) recruitment exam paper leak: Test cancelled, 3 arrested.

➡️ India’s Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack on the occasion of its anniversary.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi will offer prayers at Kaal Bhiarav temple & Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

➡️ J&K: A Pakistani woman intruder was neutralized by BSF troops near IB border.

➡️ Rupee surges 15 paise to 75.63 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex surges 375.30 pts to 59,161.97 in opening session; Nifty rises 94.75 pts to 17,606.05.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 270 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.30 million.

➡️ South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.