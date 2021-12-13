TNI Morning News Headlines – December 13, 2021

Key News Headlines of December 13, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021, Nation pays homage to martyrs of 2001 Parliament terror attack.
133

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 178 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 105 quarantine and 73 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 85 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ BJP Yuva Morcha activists picked up by police during their protest ahead of CM Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Cuttack.

➡️ Cyclone Jawad Impact: Unseasonal Rain Shatters Hopes Of Farmers In Several Odisha Districts

➡️ Ganja cultivation worth Rs 15 Crore wiped out in Kandhamal District.

➡️ Slippers Thrown BJD leader and State Law Minister Pratap Jena in his home constituency Mahanga in Cuttack.

India News

➡️ India reports 7,350 new cases, 202 deaths and 7,973 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 91,456; lowest in 561 days.

Related Posts

PM Modi’s Twitter Handle Hacked; Restored Later

In PICs: Veer Jawan Rana Pratap Das laid to Rest

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) recruitment exam paper leak: Test cancelled, 3 arrested.

➡️ India’s Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack on the occasion of its anniversary.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi will offer prayers at Kaal Bhiarav temple & Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

➡️ J&K: A Pakistani woman intruder was neutralized by BSF troops near IB border.

➡️ Rupee surges 15 paise to 75.63 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex surges 375.30 pts to 59,161.97 in opening session; Nifty rises 94.75 pts to 17,606.05.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 270 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.30 million.

➡️ South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.