PM Modi’s Twitter Handle Hacked; Restored Later

Insight Bureau: PM Narendra Modi’s personal Twitter handle @NarendraModi was hacked late last night.

The incident occurred after around 2 AM. The accounts were later secured. The tweet was linked to Bitcoins.

“The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored”, tweeted PMO.

It can be recalled that John Wick ([email protected]) had hacked the PM’s handle @narendramodi_in last year. All tweets were linked to Bitcoins. It’s not clear who hacked the handle this time.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

See the Screenshots of the Hacked Tweet Here. 👇

When PM’s personal Twitter handle was hacked in September 2020: 👇