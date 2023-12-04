TNI Morning News Headlines – December 04, 2023

➡️Cyclone Michaung likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm on Monday; Heavy rainfall likely over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam today.
➡️Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) files complaint against contractor for not completing housing project for slum dwellers.
➡️An elephant trampled two persons to death at Jaritapur under Tangi block of Khordha district.
➡️Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed in action when their Pilatus trainer aircraft crashed during training at Air Force Academy, Dindigul in Telangana.
➡️The winter session of Indian Parliament begins today. It will continue till the 22nd of December.
➡️Section 144 imposed on coastal areas of Puducherry as cyclone ‘Michaung’ approaches.
➡️BJP set to rule 12 states on its own, Congress reduced to 3.
Related Posts
➡️Mizoram assembly elections: Counting of vote begins for 40 seats. Early official EC trend says MNF (Mizo National Front) leading on 5 seats while ZPM (Zoram People’s Movement) leading on 3 seats.
➡️Narrow escape for passengers as train collides with truck in West Bengal’s Farakka.
➡️BSE Sensex up by 1,000 points, currently at 68,491; Nifty at 20,602.
➡️Indian women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto loses in final of Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament in Lucknow.
➡️Rizz named word of the year 2023 by Oxford University Press.
➡️Tanzania Floods: Heavy rain and landslides kill 20 in Hanang district.
➡️Ukraine war: Russia accused of killing unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war.
➡️Philippines accuses China of swarming reef in South China Sea.
Comments are closed.